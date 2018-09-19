16 SHOTSChicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke On Trial For Shooting Laquan McDonald 16 Times
By Jim Williams
CHICAGO (CBS)–Attorney General Jeff Sessions was in Waukegan Wednesday talking to police officers at the Valor Survive and Thrive Conference.

Sessions’s Illinois visit fell on the same day remarks were published from an interview President Trump gave with The Hill. In that interview, Trump went as far as to say “I don’t have an attorney general.”

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions attends an event at the Justice Department May 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. Sessions was presented with an award "honoring his support of law enforcement" by the Sergeants Benevolent Association of New York City during the event, but did not comment on recent events surrounding the firing of FBI Director James Comey.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions (Getty Images)

Trump also said his performance as the nation’s top lawyer was poor.

Sessions wasn’t focused on Trump when he spoke at the Genesee Theater, however.

CBS 2’s Jim Williams reports Sessions spoke about the negative stigma surrounding police and echoed familiar criticism from the Trump Administration about Chicago.

He said leaders in the city and groups of critics like the “Black Lives Matter” movement don’t understand the reality of policing.