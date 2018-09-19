(CBS) — Chicago police are asking for help finding the driver of a pickup truck that fled the scene after hitting a pedestrian in the McKinley Park neighborhood last month.

Police said the gray or silver 1997-2003 Ford F-150 was last seen heading west on 35th Street, after hitting a 39-year-old woman on the 1800 block of West 35th Street around 6:20 p.m. on Aug. 27.

The woman was injured, but survived.

Detectives have released a surveillance image of the truck, as it was turning from Ashland Avenue onto 35th Street moments before the hit-and-run.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle, or has other information about the hit-and-run should call the CPD Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.