CHICAGO — Today, U.S. Representative Bobby L. Rush (D-Ill.) announced that the National Science Foundation (NSF) would award $1,323,121 in federal funding to Chicago State University.

This collaborative research grant will broaden minority participation in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) through the Louis Stokes Midwest Regional Center of Excellence (LSMRCE).

LSMRCE is a partnership of Chicago State University (CSU) and Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI). As cofounders of the Louis Stokes Midwest Center of Excellence (LSMCE), CSU and IUPUI extended the partnership to include The Ohio State University (OSU) and Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab).

CSU has served as the lead institution for the Illinois Louis Stokes Alliances for Minority Participation Programs (LSAMP) program since 1993.

This funding will allow researchers to obtain significant new knowledge on factors that sustain institutional collaborations that advance underrepresented minority student achievement in STEM majors at LSAMP campuses.

The engagement in broadening participation research collaborations of the faculty will help generate the needed data to assess STEM education efficacy that reaches across all communities of learners who will graduate and advance their education in STEM.

“This is a major win for Chicago State University. As one of the great institutions within the 1st Congressional District of Illinois, it is important to see them develop and lead a diverse new generation of researchers. I have always seen the STEM field as the great equalizer for women and minority students, especially as the need in the STEM workforce continues to grow at a rapid pace. We must ensure that these underrepresented students are given the opportunity to succeed and I will continue to fight for resources and federal funding that will provide access to the training that will allow them to do so,” said Rush.

“The National Science Foundation supports research, innovation, and discovery that provides the foundation for economic growth in this country. By advancing the frontiers of science and engineering, our nation can develop the knowledge and innovative technologies needed to address the challenges of today and the future.”