CHICAGO (CBS) — Three children were injured by a lightning strike Thursday morning in north suburban Round Lake Heights.

A group of children was waiting at a bus stop around 7:20 a.m., standing near a tree, when lightning struck, according to the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District. Firefighters arrived to find three children lying on the ground, suffering from injuries caused by the lightning strike.

Officials originally said four children were struck by lightning, but later said there were three victims.

The children were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center; one was in serious condition, the other two were stabilized.

The victims’ ages and genders were not immediately available, but officials said they appeared to be middle school students.

Fire department officials did not say which school the children attend.

This is a developing story.