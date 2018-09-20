A new 300-seat restaurant, nightclub and event space has made its debut in River North. Called Tao Chicago, the multi-level, 34,00-square-foot space is located at 632 Dearborn St.

The Tao Group has four other locations in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and New York City and combines Asian-inspired design and cuisine with a dance club. According to Eater Chicago, the establishment’s recent premiere included celebrities such as Kourtney Kardashian, as well as Cubs players Jon Lester and Daniel Murphy.

In the restaurant portion, dishes include dim sum, wagyu beef, Chilean sea bass satay, lobster wontons, Peking duck and crispy snapper.

It’s still early days for Tao Chicago, which has just seven reviews on Yelp thus far.

Eli K., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 16, wrote, “Exquisitely designed massive club and restaurant. The food at the grand opening this evening was fantastic and the party couldn’t have been hotter.”

And Sami S. wrote, “Bouncers and staff are so rude. Way more cool clubs to spend your money at. Not worth it, trust me.”

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. TAO Chicago is open from 5 p.m.–midnight on Monday-Wednesday and 5 p.m.–1 a.m. on Thursday-Sunday.

For more information, visit the Hoodline or Tao Chicago website.