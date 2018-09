CHICAGO (CBS)–At least three people have been shot in Evanston, where police have closed the intersection of Howard and Custer.

Video shows a red SUV riddled with bullets near a parking lot.

All the victims were transported oto Saint Francis Hospital.

Traffic is closed in both directions on Howard.

This story is developing.

Intersection of Howard & Custer/Damen will be shut down for a police investigation into a shots fired incident. — Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) September 20, 2018