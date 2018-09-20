(AP) — Illinois has been awarded a $43.5 million federal grant to fight opioid abuse.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the Illinois portion is part of more than $1 billion the agency distributed to all states as part of its five-point opioid strategy.

Illinois will get about $29 million from the Substance Abuse and Mental health Services Administration.

It will increase availability of addiction treatment using medication approved by the Food and Drug Administration and to reduce overdose-related deaths through prevention, treatment and recovery activities.

A $14.5 million Health Resources and Services Administration grant will help 50 federally funded community health centers, academic institutions and rural organizations in Illinois expand substance-abuse and mental health treatment services.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.