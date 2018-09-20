16 SHOTSChicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke On Trial For Shooting Laquan McDonald 16 Times
CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men were arrested after a Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy found loaded guns, cocaine, and monkey masks in a car during a traffic stop in Antioch.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department was conducting a traffic stop in the area of Route 173 and Lotus Avenue when officials pulled over a vehicle with three men inside, all from Wisconsin.

The driver of the vehicle, Davey Shower, 24, was driving on a revoked driver’s license.

15 grams of cocaine, 100 pills of Alprazolam, three loaded guns, three masks, three heavyweight jackets, and a crowbar were found inside the vehicle.

Passengers Thomas Fleckenstein, 27, and Jacob Lapenta, 21, along with Shower, were all taken into custody.

lapenta 3 Wisconsin Men Arrested; Loaded Guns, Cocaine, Monkey Masks Found In Car

Jacob Lapenta

shower 3 Wisconsin Men Arrested; Loaded Guns, Cocaine, Monkey Masks Found In Car

Davey Shower

fleckenstein 3 Wisconsin Men Arrested; Loaded Guns, Cocaine, Monkey Masks Found In Car

Thomas Fleckenstein

Investigators believe they were on their way to retaliate against a group of people they had fought with in the past.

Shower is facing multiple charges, including unlawful possession of a controlled substance, obstructing identification, and traffic violations. He remains in the Lake County Jail on $10,000 bail. He is due in court on October 25.

Fleckenstein is facing armed violence charges, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held in the Lake County Jail on $100,000 bail. He is due in court on September 21.

Lapenta was charged with unlawful use of a weapon. He was released on a $1,500 recognizance bond pending a return court date of October 22.

In a press release, Sheriff Mark Curran said, “An alert Sheriff’s Deputy successfully stopped a violent confrontation from taking place, which would have likely resulted in a homicide.  Our personnel work diligently to arrest violent offenders and keep Lake County safe, which is exactly what took place in this situation.”