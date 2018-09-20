CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men were arrested after a Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy found loaded guns, cocaine, and monkey masks in a car during a traffic stop in Antioch.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department was conducting a traffic stop in the area of Route 173 and Lotus Avenue when officials pulled over a vehicle with three men inside, all from Wisconsin.

The driver of the vehicle, Davey Shower, 24, was driving on a revoked driver’s license.

15 grams of cocaine, 100 pills of Alprazolam, three loaded guns, three masks, three heavyweight jackets, and a crowbar were found inside the vehicle.

Passengers Thomas Fleckenstein, 27, and Jacob Lapenta, 21, along with Shower, were all taken into custody.

Investigators believe they were on their way to retaliate against a group of people they had fought with in the past.

Shower is facing multiple charges, including unlawful possession of a controlled substance, obstructing identification, and traffic violations. He remains in the Lake County Jail on $10,000 bail. He is due in court on October 25.

Fleckenstein is facing armed violence charges, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held in the Lake County Jail on $100,000 bail. He is due in court on September 21.

Lapenta was charged with unlawful use of a weapon. He was released on a $1,500 recognizance bond pending a return court date of October 22.

In a press release, Sheriff Mark Curran said, “An alert Sheriff’s Deputy successfully stopped a violent confrontation from taking place, which would have likely resulted in a homicide. Our personnel work diligently to arrest violent offenders and keep Lake County safe, which is exactly what took place in this situation.”