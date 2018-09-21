CHICAGO (CBS) — One day after setting a record for heat, Chicago is ushering more autumn-like weather on the last day of summer.

Chicago’s official high reached 93 on Thursday, topping the old record of 92 for Sept. 20, set just last year, according to the National Weather Service.

Fall temperatures as well as plenty of sunshine for the rule. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s and low 70s. pic.twitter.com/eW36Sz1vAn — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) September 21, 2018

Temperatures have plunged since then, falling to about 70 as of mid-afternoon on Friday, heading to a low of about 53 overnight.

Highs will linger in the mid 60s to low 70s over the weekend, with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions.

Next week will start off a bit warmer than normal for fall, with highs in the upper 70s on Monday and Tuesday, which will bring a chance for scattered thunderstorms most of the day.

The rest of next week will be seasonably cool, with highs in the upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday, and the low 60s on Friday.