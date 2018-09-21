CHICAGO (CBS) — As recovery efforts continue for victims of Hurricane Florence, those affected by a 2017 hurricane are still struggling.

A local organization is hosting a musical fundraiser Friday night to help Puerto Ricans after the devastating effects of Hurricane Maria left tens of thousands homeless, without electricity and the ability to work and support their families.

At the Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center, all proceeds from a concert billed as a “benefit for Chicago Hurricane Aid for Puerto Rican Arts” will feature Miguel Zenón and Spektral Quartet.

The center is located at 4048 West Armitage Avenue in Chicago’s Hermosa neighborhood. The concert is set for 7:00 p.m.

According to the organization, the Chicago Hurricane Aid for Puerto Rican Arts is a fund created to help Puerto Rican artists who’ve suffered loses that impact their ability to make a living as artists on the island.

It also promotes “opportunities for professional Puerto Rican artists from the island to tour and present their work in Chicago, in collaboration with artists from the diaspora.”