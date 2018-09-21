CHICAGO (CBS) — A busy stretch of Dearborn Street was closed for about an hour during the Friday evening rush, as police and fire officials investigated a suspicious package.

Police closed off Dearborn between Randolph and Lake streets around 4:45 p.m.

A Fire Department official said authorities were responding to reports of a suspicious package. Police said the package smells like gas.

Officers at the scene could be seen checking out a black backpack. After K-9 units and the bomb squad checked out the package, and confirmed it contained nothing dangerous, police began reopening the street around 5:45 p.m.