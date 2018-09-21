CBS (CHICAGO)–A 39-year-old man was killed in an overnight shooting in Chicago’s Jackson Park neighborhood, while a 36-year-old man who was also shot remains hospitalized in serious condition.

The shooting at 67th and Jeffrey was on the edge of the same park where the Obama Presidential Library is being built.

Witnesses say two men were standing on a sidewalk around aa p.m. on 67th Street when someone approached and shot them.

It was unclear whether the shooter was in a vehicle or on foot.

More than 20 murders have been reported in Jackson Park so far this year. Police statistics, however, show a 40 percent year-to-year decrease in deadly crime in the area.

Crisis responder Andrew Holmes said the two men who were shot were lifelong friends.

“They grew up together,” Holmes said. “They’re homeboys, so at the same time, one life is lost, the other one is fighting for his life.”

Police haven’t released either man’s identity.

No one is in custody.