CBS (CHICAGO)–The international spotlight is on Chicago this weekend for the Laver Cup, a three-day tennis competition at the United Center.

Sometimes referred to as the Ryder Cup of the tennis world, the event pits six tennis pros from Europe against six from other countries. Four matches are held each day of the event.

This is the first Laver’s Cup hosted in America, and the anticipation drew throngs of people from all over the world to line up outside the United Center Friday morning.

The popularity of the tournament–held for the first time last year in Prague–prompted organizers to turn the Laver’s Cup into an annual event instead of the original plan to host it for three consecutive years and then take every fourth year off (for the Olympics).

CBS 2’s Lauren Victory was there to capture all the excitement.

Tonight’s big match features tennis stars Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, who will take the court at 7 p.m.

“I’m really excited to see Roger and Djok–I love them both,” said Susan Sahlberg from Idaho. ” I don’t have a favorite dog in the fight.”

Federer is credited with creating the event.