CHICAGO (CBS) —

CBS 2 cameras found workers cleaning up the trash. Enough to fill at least six garbage cans. The space behind the building is clean. A total transformation.

Trash troubles at the South Shore building got the attention of the CBS 2 investigators. People living in a building said garbage lined the gangway and covered the back for months.

The property owners had received warnings from the city back in June but never took action until the CBS 2 investigation aired on Thursday.

RELATED: South Shore Residents Steamed About Garbage Pile-Up