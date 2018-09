CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart is suing a correctional officer he said is the source of rumors last year that he hit his wife.

Also named in the $300,000 defamation suit officer Howard Denham’s wife, and the company she works for.

This comes after a judge granted Dart’s request to trace three emails sent last year alleging the domestic abuse.

Dart’s lawsuit said the emails were traced back to Paper Source Inc., where Denham’s wife works as a manager.