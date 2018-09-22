CHICAGO (CBS) — Bullets barely missed her baby, and now a mother is hospitalized after she and two others were shot at a birthday block party.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos has the story from Mount Sinai Hospital where the victim is recovering.

It was close call for the 22-year-old mother shot while carrying her baby in her arms. She was hit in the chest and brought to the hospital in critical condition.

Signs of a party on an Englewood block where on Friday night cell phone video captured a balloon release. More than 50 people celebrated Clarence Hart, a man killed three miles away a little over a year ago.

“This young man was loved by everybody,” said a witness who didn’t want to be identified was there when moments of celebration turned to chaos.

Witnesses said someone fired more than a dozen shots into the crowd with kids.

“All I could hear was screaming. Everybody was looking for their children,” said the witness.

The party on Carpenter and 74th Street is where bullets hit three people standing on the sidewalk. A woman there to celebrate her late boyfriend was hit in the chest.

“She was holding their child at the time. The baby did not get shot,” the witness said.

It was a busy night on the block. About a half hour before the shooting, cell phone video showed flashing lights and dozens of Chicago police officers.

Two arrests were made but police wont say if that’s connected to the shooting at the block party.

“At one time you thought you were safe. They took that all away,” added the witness.

Another man and woman who were shot were taken to another area hospital. There is no word on their condition. Police are investigating but no arrests have been made.