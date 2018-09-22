  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2 is out to fight diabetes.

CBS 2’s Erin Kennedy and Rob Johnson joined the American Diabetes Association at this year’s Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes in Lincolnshire.

Volunteers have been working to raise money ahead of the event.

According to the ADA, more than 30 million Americans are living with diabetes.

1.5 million Americans are diagnosed every year.

Jared Kuper has been doing the walk for the last 10 years. He has type 1 diabetes and has started a foundation to help others affected.

 