CHICAGO (CBS) — Thousands of fans packed Soldier Field Saturday for the annual Chicago Football Classic.

And it’s so much more than a game. Marching bands were a big part of the show as Morehouse College took on Miles College.

At the Chicago Football Classic, there’s everything from college recruitment to step competitions to the actual football game.

Every year, the game spotlights historically black colleges and universities. Organizers say the event encourages young people to pursue higher education.