CHICAGO (CBS) — A tragedy on Chicago’s South Side.

A house fire claimed the life of a seven-month-old baby.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen reports from the University of Chicago Medical Center where the child’s father is recovering.

The family is asking for prayers from people in the community after the death of the seven-month-old baby. The family said the baby went by Tony Jr.

The fire happened overnight near 59th Street and Hermitage, right across the street from Hermitage Park. Witnesses said a young boy flagged down two police officers nearby for help. A 51-year-old man who’s been identified as the father jumped out of the window to safety before help arrived.

The man is now critical condition in the ICU. Firefighters got to the scene and found flames coming from the first floor of the one-and-a-half story home. The firefighters got everything under control and everyone out to safety.

A fire chief at the scene said at this time the department wasn’t able to find any smoke detectors. Investigators are calling the incident an accident. They believe the fire may have been sparked by the stove.

A GoFundMe site has been set up to help the family.