CHICAGO (CBS) — Dr. Christine Blasey Ford is expected to testify is expected to testify Thursday about her sexual assault accusation against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Dr. Ford is accusing Kavanaugh and a friend of getting physically and sexually aggressive at a party when they were all in high school.

She’s agreed to testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on the condition that Kavanaugh not be there.

Her legal team said “despite leaks and bullying tainting the negotiation process, she accepts the Committee’s requestto provide her first-hand knowledge of Brett Kavanaugh’s sexual misconduct next week.”

Kavanaugh denies the accusations and his supporters suggest negotiations over the terms Dr. Ford will testify under are merely a stalling tactic on the vote to confirm him for the Supreme Court.

The date has been up in the air since Dr. Ford came forward.