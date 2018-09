CHICAGO (CBS) — The University of Illinois at Chicago celebrated 40 years of promoting diversity in the healthcare field.

The school’s Urban Health Program has helped more than 7,000 minority students become health professionals and they’ve gone on to improve healthcare in undeserved neighborhoods.

CBS 2 political reporter Derrick Blakley, who has spent the last 40 years as a reporter, served as the emcee for the anniversary gala.