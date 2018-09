CHICAGO (CBS) — This week, Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke’s legal team will lay out their defense for the 2014 shooting death of Laquan McDonald.

Last week, the prosecution rested its case against Van Dyke in the 2014 killing.

This Tuesday marks what would have been McDonald’s 21st birthday. The group “Justice 4 Laquan” will hold a vigil at 6:30 p.m. outside the Cook County Courthouse on that night.