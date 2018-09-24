CHICAGO (CBS) — Workers from more than a dozen Chicago hotels have entered their third week on strike.

Workers were seen picketing outside the Palmer House Monday afternoon. Over the weekend, two more properties reached a contract agreement with the union.

Hotel Palomar and Hotel Allegro reached a deal, but did not give any details about the contract terms.

Kimpton Hotels, which owns both the Hotel Palomar and Hotel Allegro released a statement saying, “We’re pleased that we were able to reach an agreement with the Union at both Hotel Allegro and Hotel Palomar. Our employees and guests remain our first priority and we will continue to provide the heartfelt service and care Kimpton is known for.”

