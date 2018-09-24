CBS (CHICAGO)–The City of Chicago is asking the public to help find Chicago’s next official Christmas tree.

The tree will be lit during the 105th annual lighting ceremony on Nov. 16, and will grace Millenium Park through the holiday season.

The winning tree donor will get the honor of flipping the switch to light the tree for the first time during the 6 p.m. ceremony, which will be held at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Washington Street.

Here’s what the city is looking for in the perfect tree:

At least 55-feet tall

Within 100 miles of the Chicago Loop

Should be a spruce or a fir tree. No pine trees will be accepted

Entries are due Oct. 19. Applications should include the tree owner’s name, address, phone, email, and at least two photos of the tree. Submissions should also include a brief description of what makes the tree special and why the tree should be considered as the city’s official Christmas tree.

Applications can be emailed to DCASE@cityofchicago.org or mailed to the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, ATTN: Christmas Tree Contest, 78 E. Washington Street, Chicago, IL. 60602.

City crews will come out to the winner’s location and cut down the winning tree. The winner will be announced in early November.