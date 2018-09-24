16 SHOTSChicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke On Trial For Shooting Laquan McDonald 16 Times
CHICAGO (AP) — The archbishop of Chicago has removed a priest as head of a North Side church after he burned a rainbow banner, angering the LGBT community.

File photo of a person waving a rainbow flag. (Photo by PEDRO ARMESTRE/AFP/GettyImages)

The Chicago Tribune reports that Cardinal Blase Cupich announced Rev. Paul Kalchik’s removal in a recent letter to parishioners and staff at the Resurrection Catholic Church.

Cupich said he acted “out of concern” for Kalchik and parishioners. He said the 56-year-old priest needed “time away from the parish to receive pastoral support.”

Kalchik told the newspaper on Friday that he’s not anti-gay and that he was “about as much of a gay basher as Mother Teresa.”

An archdiocese spokeswoman told the paper Saturday that the priest’s removal wasn’t “directly due” to banner’s destruction and had been “in the works.”

