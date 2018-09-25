CHICAGO (CBS)–An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot at Tuesday morning around 11:30 a.m. while chasing three suspects on Chicago’s South Side.

Police said an off-duty officer witnessed a shooting involving a 21-year-old man exiting a vehicle at 81st Street and Loomis Boulevard, in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. Gunfire was reported from a vehicle that pulled alongside him, police said.

The off-duty officer pursued the vehicle, and gunfire was exchanged, police said.

The vehicle crashed at 73rd and Halsted in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood, and three males fled on foot but were later arrested.

Police said three weapons were found.

The 21-year-old was stabilized at Holy Cross Hospital.