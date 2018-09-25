CHICAGO (CBS) — Six armed robbery suspects were injured when their getaway car crashed into a tree Monday night in west suburban Riverside, police said.

Around 9:35 p.m., a worker was servicing the ATM at the Bank of America branch at Harlem and Burlington, when he was confronted by armed robbers, according to Riverside police.

Responding police officers spotted the suspects’ vehicle about a block away, and started chasing the car. Police said the suspects fired at police before crashing into a tree.

Riverside Robbers Crash 1 Riverside police officers search for evidence, after a car fleeing an armed robbery crashed into a tree on Sept. 24, 2018. (Credit: Riverside Police)

Riverside Robbers Crash 2 Six armed robbery suspects were injured when their getaway car crashed into a tree in Riverside on Sept. 24, 2018. (Credit: Riverside Police)

Riverside Robbers Crash 3 A car rolled over after crashing into a tree in Riverside on Sept. 24, 2018. Police said six armed robbery suspects were fleeing police at the time. (Credit: Riverside Police)

The getaway car rolled over, throwing some of the suspects from the vehicle. Six people were arrested, and taken to hospitals. Police said their injuries were not life-threatening.

Several weapons, bullets, spent shell casings, and cash were recovered from the car.

Police said no charges have been filed as of Tuesday morning.