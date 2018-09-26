CHICAGO (CBS)— Two teenagers, ages 16 and 17, were fatally shot Wednesday afternoon following a dispute that erupted outside of a high school and spilled just blocks away from Guaranteed Rate Field, near 35th and the Dan Ryan Expressway in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

The victims were taken to the hospital in “very” critical condition, where they both died, police said.

Update: Both victims are dead from 35th street shooting. 16 and 17 year olds. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/cz96DANDLx — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) September 26, 2018

The shooting started with an altercation that began near the Youth Connection Leadership Academy Wednesday afternoon and continued to 35th Street and LaSalle, where the two victims, possibly students, were shot around 3 p.m., according to Chicago police supt. Eddie Johnson.

The police department is just a couple of blocks away from the scene of the shooting.

Johnson blamed social media for driving feuds that often erupt into violence.

“We have to do a better job at policing our own homes and neighborhoods,” Johnson said. “We absolutely have to be serious about holding individuals accountable.”

The shooters fled in a beige-colored Ford Explorer driving northbound.

CPD: confrontation between several young men ends in gunshots at 35th/Lasalle. Happened just outside Redline. Blocks from Guaranteed Rate Field (sox/Comiskey Park). Also near Chicago Police HQ. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/J4FchaKXhZ — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) September 26, 2018

No one is in custody. Johnson said police were interviewing a “very good eyewitness” and surveillance video was being reviewed.