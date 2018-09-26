CHICAGO (CBS) — A suburban children’s play place is being forced to add additional security measures if they wish to stay in business.

Cellphone video from August captured a brawl inside the Go Bananas in Norridge.

Police have been called to the business dozens of times in recent years for theft and fighting. Thousands of residents signed a petition to get the business shut down; but Village leaders voted to let Go Bananas stay open Wednesday, after the owner agreed to make changes.

The business must now have security on duty at all times, including armed security guards during peak hours.

“We will create a customer code of conduct to inform customers what is expected of them. It will be posted in numerous locations within Go Bananas,” said Jerrold Marks, the owner of Go Bananas.

Norridge resident Andy Ronstadt stated, “I think it was all positive. There was a solution, taken care of right away. The owner stepped up.”

The owner also agreed to improve the building’s surveillance system within 30 days.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Go Bananas’ Violent History Stretches Years

Thousands Petition to Shut Down “Go Bananas” After Weekend Brawl

“Go Bananas” Cited With Fire Code Violation, Many Work To Shut Down Child Play Center

Go Bananas Owner Makes Security Changes After Violent Viral Video