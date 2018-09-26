CHICAGO (CBS)–Michelin stars are out for Chicago restaurants, and one eatery received its first-ever star in the upcoming Michelin Guide Chicago 2019.

This year 22 Windy City restaurants made the list. That’s compared to 25 last year.

Among the list of swanky eateries is Temporis. Located in the West Town neighborhood, the fine dining New American-style restaurant made the coveted Michelin list for the first time.

The restaurant at 933 N. Ashland Ave. has only 20 seats and features a tasting menu.

Meanwhile, Alinea remains the city’s only 3-star restaurant.

Other restaurants on the list include Everest, Oriole and Topolobampo.