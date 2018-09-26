CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago is receiving more than $12.5 million in federal grants for improvements at Midway International Airport.

Illinois U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth along with Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced the funding. The grants will be used to improve lighting on Midway’s runways and the airfield and to replace some concrete on the terminal ramp.

Durbin said the money will help Midway make improvements to reduce flight delays for the more than 21 million passengers who travel through the airport each year. Duckworth added the grant also will support job growth in Illinois.

According to the travel site TripSavvy, Midway was ranked the 25th busiest airport in the United States.