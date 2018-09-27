CHICAGO (CBS) — Two Chicago animal shelters will participate in an “Empty the Shelters” event in October to help pets find fur-ever homes.

In an effort to reduce the number of homeless pets around the country, BISSELL Pet Foundation, a nonprofit organization, is hosting the national event. The nonprofit will pay all of the pet adoption fees at more than 100 shelters and rescue organizations in 16 states, including Illinois.

Two shelters in Chicago will participate in the event on October 6, including Friends of Chicago Animal Care and Control in Chicago. South Suburban Humane Society, located in Chicago Heights, will have animals available for adoption at the PetSmart located at 7340 W 191st St, in Tinley Park .

BISSELL Pet Foundation said all adoptable pets during the Empty the Shelters event will be spayed or neutered. Wellness information and other materials will be available for new pet owners, while supplies last.

Those wishing to adopt a pet must follow the shelter’s screening protocol.

According to the organization, 3,135 pets found furrever homes in less than 24 hours during the Empty the Shelters event last year and 13,624 pet lives have been saved since the program began in 2016.

“Shelters across the country are over capacity with so many wonderful pets who deserve a second chance,” said Cathy Bissell, the founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Getting animals out of shelters and into loving homes is critical. Empty the Shelters does just that by encouraging people to choose adoption first.”

For more information about Empty the Shelters, including locations, hours of operation and pre-approval requirements, visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters.