Kavanaugh will testify after Ford answers lawmaker’s questions as the Senate continues to weigh his fitness for the United States Supreme Court.
(CBS) — Testifying before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee about her sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford on Thrusday said she’s “100 percent” certain he was the one who attacked her when they were in high school.
Ford has claimed Kavanaugh tried to force himself on her at a high school party in the 1980s, when she was a 15-year-old sophomore. Kavanaugh would have been 17 at the time.
She has said Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed, groped her, and tried to strip off her clothes. Ford also claimed Kavanaugh placed his hand over her mouth when she tried to scream for help, and she was only able to get away when Mark Judge jumped on the bed, knocking Kavanaugh off of her.
During questioning at Thursday’s hearing, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin asked Ford about suggestions her allegations might be a case of mistaken identity.
Durbin referred to Kavanaugh’s written statement to the committee stating he never had any physical or sexual encounter with Ford, but said he’s not suggesting she might not have been attacked by someone else. He also pointed to a report from Senate Republicans showing staff interviewed two people who claimed they were Ford’s attackers.
“I am asking you to address this new defense of mistaken identity directly,” Sen. Dick Durbin asked. “Dr. Ford, with what degree of certainty do you believe Brett Kavanaugh assaulted you?”
“100 percent,” Ford said.
Durbin praised Ford for going public with her allegations against Kavanaugh, despite the harassment she has faced.
“Your courage in coming forward has given countless Americans the strength to face their own life-shattering pasts, and begin to heal their wounds. By example, you have brought many families into an honest and sometimes painful dialogue that should have occurred a long time ago,” he said.
The senator also blasted “cheap shot politicians” for questioning Ford’s motives, and blasted Senate Republicans and Kavanaugh himself for not joining Democrats in demanding an FBI investigation of her claims before the Senate votes whether to confirm Kavanaugh as the next Supreme Court justice.
“Judge Kavanaugh, if he truly believes there is no evidence, no witnesses that can prove your case, should be joining us in demanding a thorough FBI investigation, but he has not,” Durbin said.
Trump-Rosenstein meeting postponed over hearing
President Trump has postponed his meeting with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters Thursday.
“The president spoke with Rod Rosenstein a few minutes ago and they plan to meet next week,” Sanders said. “They do not want to do anything to interfere with the hearing.”
It’s unclear why, however, the meeting was scheduled for Thursday in the first place. When the Trump-Rosenstein meeting was scheduled, the testimony had already been slated for Thursday.
Committee recesses for lunch
The committee has recessed for lunch. Grassley gaveled the recess at around 12:40 p.m. The hearing is expected to resume 30 minutes later, after 1:10 p.m.
Ford says polygraph was “extremely stressful”
“I found it extremely stressful, much longer than I anticipated, I told my whole life story I felt like, but I endured it,” Ford said of the polygraph test she took shortly after penning a letter to Sen. Feinstein.
She said that no one had assisted her in writing her statement for the test. She said she remembered taking the test and crying a lot, but that she was not listening to every detail about whether it was audio or video recorded.
Ford addresses “boys will be boys” mentality
Democratic Sen. Chris Coons asked Ford what she thought of Kavanaugh defenders using the concept of “boys will be boys” to explain his behavior.
Ford said that she could only speak to how this experience had affected her, both in the short term and the long term. In the short term, it affected her studies in college. She also said that it had long-term impacts on her anxiety and her relationships.
“The younger you are when these things happen, it can possibly have worse impact than when your brain is fully developed,” she said.
Ford talks about why she went to the Washington Post
Mitchell, speaking on behalf of Sen. Ted Cruz, asked Ford why she had contacted the Washington Post in July with her story. She said that she wanted to talk to senators, but she wasn’t sure how to do so.
“I was panicking because I knew the timeline was short on the decision” to choose Kavanaugh as the Supreme Court nominee, so she contacted the Post on July 6.
She also called her congressional representative, Rep. Anna Eshoo. She said that she was hoping to go “the civic route,” but that neither the Post nor Eshoo’s office got back to her in time.
“Unfortunately neither got back to me before the selection of the nominee,” she said.
Ford says what she remembers about the night
Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar said that a lot had been discussed about what Ford had forgotten about the night, but she asked Ford what she specifically remembered.
Ford said that she remembered the specifics of the house where the party was held, including “the stairwell, the living room, the bedroom.” She also said that she remembered “the laughter, the uproarious laughter,” as well as “the multiple attempts to escape and the final ability to do so.”
Klobuchar and Grassley sparred briefly over admitting Ford’s polygraph results as evidence. The evidence was subsequently accepted.
Ford discusses her post-traumatic stress symptoms
Ford told Mitchell that the symptoms of post-traumatic stress that she had experienced were “multi-factorial,” and many things may have contributed to it.
However, she said that “biological predispositions” could have intensified her symptoms, but that she had never experienced anything as “striking” as the alleged assault that would contribute to the symptoms.
Ford also discussed her fear of flying with Mitchell. She said that she had initially hoped for the hearings to c come to her, but she realized that was an “unrealistic request.”
“I eventually was able to get up the gumption with the help of some friends and get on the plane,” she said.
Committee returns from recess
The committee returned from recess at approximately 11:46 a.m. Questioning will resume until 12:40 without a break, according to Grassley.
Questioning resumed with Mitchell asking about where Blasey, Kavanaugh and Judge lived, in reference to the country club to which they all belonged.
Ford said that the house where the party was held was somewhere between her house and the club.
Committee in recess for 15 minutes
A 15-minute break was called just before 11:30.
After the break, Mitchell and the Democrats will continue their five-minute rounds of questioning.
Ford recalls seeing Judge weeks later
Ford recalled running into Judge at a grocery store roughly six to eight weeks after the alleged assault. Ford said she went in one door and came across Judge. She recalled saying hello — he said hello back, but his “face was white” and he looked “ill,” she said.
Judge has not been called to testify, although Democrats have suggested he be subpoenaed.
Ford: I remember the “uproarious laughter” of Kavanaugh and Judge
Ford explained how one of the most impressing memories from the night of her alleged assault was the laughter shared between Judge and Kavanaugh.
Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont asked what she most remembers from that incident.
“Well, then let’s go back to the incident,” Leahy sad. “What is the strongest memory you have, the strongest memory of the incident? Something that you cannot forget,” Leahy asked. “Take whatever time you need.”
“Indelible in the hippocampus is the laughter,” Ford replied. “The uproarious laughter between the two, and their having fun at my expense.”
She recalled they were “laughing with each other.”
Ford says this is “absolutely not” a case of mistaken identity
Pressed by Feinstein why she believes it was Kavanaugh who held his hand over her mouth, Ford explained scientifically how the brain encodes memories of trauma.
Could this have been a case of mistaken identity? Feinstein probed.
“Absolutely not,” Ford responded.
Ford says she worried she would be “personally annihilated” if she came forward
Ford described to Feinstein how she ultimately reached her decision to speak out.
Ford said she hoped to stay quiet, knowing she could get “personally annihilated” for her testimony, testimony that might not stop Kavanaugh’s nomination anyways.
Ultimately, Ford said she spoke because reporters were sitting outside her home, trying to calm her dog. And one day, a reporter approached her in her graduate classroom, and Ford thought she was a student.
The “mounting pressure” made her decide to speak out, she said.
Ford explains how alleged assault has affected her life
Ford, asked by Feinstein why she held onto the allegations for so long, said she didn’t keep them to herself. Ford said she told a therapist.
But she explained she has experienced anxiety, phobia, and “PTSD-like” symptoms. Particularly in the four years after the alleged assault, Ford said she experienced academic problems and had trouble forming friendships — especially with males.
Ford clarifies the scene on the night of the alleged assault
Ford, under questioning by Mitchell, clarified that there were at least four other individuals present at the suburban home that night, and it’s possible that Mark Judge, the friend of Kavanaugh who was also present, might have helped Kavanaugh push her into the bedroom.
Rachel Mitchell begins questioning Ford
Rachel Mitchell, the prosecutor Republicans chose to question Ford as the Judiciary Committee Republican Special Counsel, began questioning Ford.
Mitchell began by going through statements, including communications with a Washington Post reporter and the letter written to Feinstein. Mitchell asked Ford for any clarifications.
Republicans listen intently to Ford’s testimony
CBS News’ Jack Turman reports that during Ford’s testimony, all senators were listening intently to Dr. Ford’s opening remarks.
While Dr. Ford was describing the alleged incident at the party with Judge Kavanaugh, Senators Sasse, Crapo, Lee and Graham leaned forward. Sen. Cruz leaned back in his chair the entire time. Turman adds that Flake appeared to be struggling, sad and disgusted. Flake constantly looked down and had his chin resting on his hand on a few occasions.
Ford says threats have “rocked me to my core”
“The reality has been far worse than what I expected. My family and I have been the target of constant harassment and death threats. I have been called the most vile and hateful names imaginable. These messages, while far fewer than the expressions of support, have been terrifying to receive and have rocked me to my core. People have posted my personal information on the internet. This has resulted in additional emails, calls, and threats. My family and I were forced to move out of our home,” Ford said, describing the aftermath of coming forward with her assault allegations.
She said she is being forced to relive her trauma in front of the world. To those who have claimed that Ford’s story was politically motivated, Ford testified “I am an independent person an I am no one’s pawn.”
Ford on stepping forward: “I couldn’t not do it”
“I tried to convince myself that because Brett 4 did not rape me, I should be able to move on and just pretend that it had never happened,” Ford testified.
Ford said that she felt compelled to step forward after seeing reports that Kavanaugh was on President Trump’s short list of Supreme Court nominees.
“I thought it was my civic duty to relay the information I had about Mr. Kavanaugh’s conduct so that those considering his potential nomination would know about the assault. On July 6, 2018, I had a sense of urgency to relay the information to the Senate and the President as soon as possible before a nominee was selected,” she said.
An emotional Ford: “I’m terrified”
A clearly emotional Ford began her opening statement to the committee saying she is “here today not because I want to be. I am terrified. I am here because I believe it is my civic duty to tell you what happened to me while Brett Kavanaugh and I were in high school.”
“Brett’s assault on me drastically altered my life. For a very long time, I was too afraid and ashamed to tell anyone the details,” Ford testified.
Fighting back moments of tears, Ford detailed her account with Kavanaugh which can be read in full here.
Ford swears in
Shortly after 10:30 a.m., Ford is formally sworn in by Chairman Grassley.
Feinstein draws comparisons to Anita Hill
Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein drew comparisons to the Anita Hill hearings in the 1990’s to that of Ford’s testimony. She said what she finds “most inexcusable is this rush to judgement” and an “unwillingness to take these kind of allegations at face value.”
“This is not a trial of Dr. Ford, it’s a job interview of Brett Kavanaugh,” said Feinstein. “Is he the best we can do?”
-
Grassley says he’s “attempted” to have other accusers testify
Grassley said that the committee has made 8 requests to Deborah Ramirez’s attorneys and 6 requests for Julie Swetnick’s, Kavanaugh’s two other acussers that have stepped forward with sexual assault allegations but they have not responded.
Chairman Grassley apologizes to Ford in opening statement
Grassley gaveled in at 10:05 a.m. to begin his opening statements. He apologized directly to both Ford and Kavanaugh, saying they and their families have been through a “terrible couple of weeks.”
He said the process “ought to be considered as unacceptable and a poor reflection the state of civility in our democracy.”
Ford takes seat at witness table
Shortly after 10:00 a.m., Ford took her seat at the witness table, seated beside her attorneys. Dressed in a navy blue suit jacket, this is the first time the public has seen Ford since stepping forward.
GOP prosecutor arrives
Shortly after 9:45 a.m., attorney Rachel Mitchell arrived at the hearing room. She will be conducting much of the questioning for the Republican side. Mitchell is currently seated at a desk of her own situated adjacent to the committee panel.
