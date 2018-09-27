(CBS) — Testifying before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee about her sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford on Thrusday said she’s “100 percent” certain he was the one who attacked her when they were in high school.

Ford has claimed Kavanaugh tried to force himself on her at a high school party in the 1980s, when she was a 15-year-old sophomore. Kavanaugh would have been 17 at the time.

She has said Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed, groped her, and tried to strip off her clothes. Ford also claimed Kavanaugh placed his hand over her mouth when she tried to scream for help, and she was only able to get away when Mark Judge jumped on the bed, knocking Kavanaugh off of her.

During questioning at Thursday’s hearing, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin asked Ford about suggestions her allegations might be a case of mistaken identity.

Durbin referred to Kavanaugh’s written statement to the committee stating he never had any physical or sexual encounter with Ford, but said he’s not suggesting she might not have been attacked by someone else. He also pointed to a report from Senate Republicans showing staff interviewed two people who claimed they were Ford’s attackers.

“I am asking you to address this new defense of mistaken identity directly,” Sen. Dick Durbin asked. “Dr. Ford, with what degree of certainty do you believe Brett Kavanaugh assaulted you?”

“100 percent,” Ford said.

Durbin praised Ford for going public with her allegations against Kavanaugh, despite the harassment she has faced.

“Your courage in coming forward has given countless Americans the strength to face their own life-shattering pasts, and begin to heal their wounds. By example, you have brought many families into an honest and sometimes painful dialogue that should have occurred a long time ago,” he said.

The senator also blasted “cheap shot politicians” for questioning Ford’s motives, and blasted Senate Republicans and Kavanaugh himself for not joining Democrats in demanding an FBI investigation of her claims before the Senate votes whether to confirm Kavanaugh as the next Supreme Court justice.

“Judge Kavanaugh, if he truly believes there is no evidence, no witnesses that can prove your case, should be joining us in demanding a thorough FBI investigation, but he has not,” Durbin said.

The hearing can be watched live here:

