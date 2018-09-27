CHICAGO (CBS)–Daniel T. Suerth, 38, was charged Tuesday with three counts of manufacture/delivery of more than 100 grams of heroin and one count of possession of more than 15 grams, the sheriff’s office said.

The arrest follows a month-long investigation by the sheriff’s Gang Suppression Unit and the DEA.

Suerth allegedly took the Metra to New Lenox and sold the heroin to the agents in the train station parking lot.

At the time of his arrest, Suerth allegedly had 103 grams of heroin and .4 grams of cocaine in his possession, according to the sheriff’s office.

Bond was set at $500,000 and he remains in custody, the sheriff’s office said.