  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6:00PM
    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    7:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Daniel Suerth, Lemont man heroin charge, New Lenox Metra station, Will County Sheriff's Office

CHICAGO (CBS)–Daniel T. Suerth, 38, was charged Tuesday with three counts of manufacture/delivery of more than 100 grams of heroin and one count of possession of more than 15 grams, the sheriff’s office said.

daniel suerth Lemont Man Charged With Selling Heroin At New Lenox Metra Station

(Will County Sheriff)

The arrest follows a month-long investigation by the sheriff’s Gang Suppression Unit and the DEA.

Suerth allegedly took the Metra to New Lenox and sold the heroin to the agents in the train station parking lot.

At the time of his arrest, Suerth allegedly had 103 grams of heroin and .4 grams of cocaine in his possession, according to the sheriff’s office.

Bond was set at $500,000 and he remains in custody, the sheriff’s office said.