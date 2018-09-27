CHICAGO (CBS)—A pair of female robbers posing as rideshare drivers are targeting people in two upscale North Side neighborhoods.

Passengers mistakenly think they’re getting into a ride ordered from a rideshare company like Lyft or Uber, but once they’re in the vehicle, the driver and passenger demand cash and personal belongings.

At least nine similar robberies have been reported since June, according to Chicago police. All the incidents were reported between 1 and 6:30 a.m. in the Lincoln Park or River North neighborhoods.

The robberies have all occurred during the late-night hours, with the majority of the crimes reported in areas of the city known for nightlife, suggesting partygoers are being targeted.

“If you’re expecting a rideshare, be a little more careful of checking the car you’re getting into,” said Chicago police spokeswoman Laura Amezaga.

The suspects, both described as African American women between ages 20 and 30, are believed to be behind all the robberies.

Several different vehicles are being used, including a silver four-door sedan, a dark-colored sedan, a Chevy sedan and a Jeep, police said.

A firearm was brandished during at least one of the robberies, Amezaga said.

It’s unknown whether the vehicles used in the robberies have “Uber” or “Lyft” placards displayed in the windshields.

Amezaga said it was unclear whether the robbers exchanged conversation with the passengers, aside from demanding their cash and belongings.

Dates and locations of rideshare robberies:

700 block of North Larrabee Sunday, June 24

100 block of West Hubbard Street, Saturday, June 30

600 block of North Franklin Street, Sunday, July 22

100 block of West Hubbard Street Sunday, August 5

400 block of North Dearborn Street, Friday, August 10

2100 block of North Dayton Street, Sunday, August 12

2300 block of North Ashland Avenue, Friday, August 31

400 block of North Wells Street, Sunday, September 16

700 block of North Wells Street Friday, September 21

Uber spokesperson Kayla Whaling said rideshare customers should always check to ensure the license plate number and make/model matches the information in the app. If you’re with an intoxicated friend, help them double check the information, she said.