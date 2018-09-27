CHICAGO (CBS) — The Village of La Grange Park has issued a water boil order for drinking and cooking.

The village said this is a precautionary measure that will last for 48 hours but may be lifted earlier.

Drinking fountains throughout the village are covered but students and staff in the area’s schools can use the bathrooms and wash their hands.

According to the village “the water department began transitioning from the water tower to pumping water our reservoirs in order to perform maintenance. At that time there was an unanticipated interruption in flow. This was temporary in nature. It did reduce pressure in the system having some homes without water temporarily.”

Anyone with questions can call 708-354-0225.