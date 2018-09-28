CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities in Aurora are looking for a suspect who shot at an officer Thursday night.

Police said around 11:45 p.m. a shot was fired at an officer in a marked car. It came from a dark-colored Jeep traveling behind the officer.

“The officer was able to maneuver his squad and get behind the Jeep and he …began to pursue the vehicle in an attempt to stop it,” said Dan Ferrelli of the Aurora Police Department. “Because the officer had a civilian rider with him, he terminated the pursuit due to safety concerns. He did not return gunfire, there were no injuries.”

Authorities said the suspect was last seen traveling westbound on Claim Street at a high rate of speed.

Police ask anyone with information on the incident can call the investigations department at 630-256-5500 or Aurora Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000.

Tips called into Crime Stoppers that lead to arrests can qualify for a cash reward of $5,000. According to the police department, all callers stay anonymous.