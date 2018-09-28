CHICAGO (CBS) — A 21-year-old woman has been charged with trying to drown her 3-year-old son, days after posting on social media that he was dead.

Chicago police said Celeste Children left her son alone in the bathtub for 5 to 10 minutes on Sunday at her home in the South Shore neighborhood. When she returned, she found him floating limply on top of the water.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he remains in critical condition with water in his lungs.

Police arrested Christian after the boy’s father informed them Christian posted on Facebook that her son died days earlier, and she was making funeral plans.

Christian has been charged with one felony count each of attempted murder and aggravated battery of a child.

She was being held without bail at Cook County Jail, and was due to appear in court on Monday, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s office.