CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed at an adult spa near northwest suburban Roselle early Friday morning.

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office said shots were fired inside Bella One Spa in unincorporated DuPage County near Roselle around 3:30 a.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man dead at the scene.

“Upon arrival, they found a male who’d suffered gunshot wounds, and was later pronounced deceased at the scene. Shortly thereafter, a person of interest was located, and taken into custody, and is currently at the sheriff’s office being interviewed,” DuPage County Sheriff’s Sgt. Bob Harris said.

The person of interest was taken into custody at an undisclosed location nearby, not at Bella One.

Police said Bella One is a 24-hour adult entertainment business. Sources said it features female dancers, and has a male security guard on staff around the clock.

Bella One has been shut down, and police are waiting for warrants to conduct a thorough search of the premises.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies have been called to the business numerous times in the past, but never for anything like this.