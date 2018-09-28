CHICAGO (CBS) — A suspect was able to get away with $2,000 cash after robbing a PNC Bank around 11 a.m. on Friday in Niles, according to Niles Police.

The incident happened at the PNC Bank located in the 8990 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

Police said the offender is described as a white male around 25-35 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing between 175-200 pounds. The suspect was wearing a blue Chicago Cubs baseball cap with a red brim, sunglasses, and a two-toned gray and black zippered jacket with blue jeans.

The robber allegedly entered the bank and presented the teller a note, declaring a robbery. Officials said he did not display or indicate if he had a weapon. The suspect fled the scene heading west on Ballard Street after the bank teller handed over about $2,000 cash.

The robbery is under investigation by the Niles Police Department and the Chicago Officer of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Any tips should be directed to the FBI at 312-421-6700.