DANVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say two students at an eastern Illinois high school face criminal charges after a firework was set off inside the school, prompting a lockdown of all classrooms.

Police say the loud explosion happened Wednesday morning inside Danville High School.

Danville Public Safety Director Larry Thomason tells The News-Gazette that two male students were each charged with possession of an explosive and reckless conduct and were being detained at the county’s juvenile detention center.

Thomason says a third student was questioned but found to not be directly involved. He says no one was injured.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.