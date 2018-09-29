CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s an interesting twist for National Coffee Day.

Reid Bar is a new coffee bar by day and cocktail lounge by night is celebrating the holiday for those with a craving for coffee.

Joining CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot in the studio is Ken Pritz, beverage director for Reid Bar who has an unique twist on both coffee and cocktails.

Pritz said macha is a popular option.

“It’s a green tea powder that we turn into a cocktail,” said Pritz. “It’s super refreshing.”

Check out the Reid Bar website for more information on cocktails, coffee offerings and other menu options.