CHICAGO (CBS) — This weekend is your chance to enjoy the Edgewater Arts Festival on the North Side.

The neighborhood party atmosphere attracts thousands of art lovers from all around the city.

One hundred Chicago-based artists will exhibit their works. Including everything from handmade jewelry to painting, photography, pottery and glass works.

Three stages of live music also add to the fun. The fair can found on West Grandville between Broadway and Sheridan and runs Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.