CHICAGO (AP) — Mitchell Trubisky threw a career-high six touchdown passes and the NFC North-leading Chicago Bears pounded the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48-10 on Sunday.

The Bears (3-1) won their third straight with Trubisky delivering the sort of breakout performance general manager Ryan Pace envisioned when he traded up a spot to draft the prized quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick last year.

He finished one TD pass shy of a franchise mark set by Sid Luckman against the New York Giants in 1943.

gettyimages 1043670392 Bears Pound Buccaneers 48 10

CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 30: Allen Robinson #12 of the Chicago Bears makes the touchdown against M.J. Stewart #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter at Soldier Field on September 30, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The Bears also racked up 483 yards, nearly matching their record of 488 in that same game, on the way to their highest point total since 51-20 victory over Tennessee in 2012.

The defense did its part, harassing Ryan Fitzpatrick before Jameis Winston took over to start the second half. And the Bears (3-1) won their third straight, matching their longest run since a 3-0 start in 2013.

Trubisky had never thrown for more than two touchdowns in a game. But he threw for five in the first half alone as Chicago grabbed a 38-3 lead.

The only other player with more in a single half since 1991 was Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers with six in the first two quarters against the Bears in a romp at Lambeau Field in November 2014.

Trubisky had no trouble finding wide-open receivers against a struggling secondary, completing 19 of 26 passes for 354 yards.

Khalil Mack had a strip-sack in the first half against Fitzpatrick. That made him the first player with a sack and forced fumble in four straight games since Robert Mathis for Indianapolis in 2005.

He also appeared to tip the ball as Winston released a pass that Danny Trevathan picked off on the first drive of the second half.

Coming off a tight loss to Pittsburgh on Monday night, the Buccaneers (2-2) were simply overwhelmed in this one.

Tampa Bay decided to stick with Fitzpatrick as the starting quarterback even though Winston was back from a three-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

But after becoming the first player in NFL history to top 400 yards passing in three consecutive games, he was 9 of 18 for 126 yards and got sacked two times. Winston was 16 for 20 with 145 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Chicago’s Tarik Cohen had a career-high 121 yards receiving and a touchdown. Taylor Gabriel had a personal-best 104 yards receiving to go with two TD catches.

CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 30: Allen Robinson #12 of the Chicago Bears makes the touchdown against M.J. Stewart #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter at Soldier Field on September 30, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Trey Burton caught a 39-yard touchdown on the game’s opening drive and finished with 86 yards.

Allen Robinson caught a 14-yarder late in the first quarter — his first TD since signing with Chicago in the offseason.

NATIONAL ANTHEM

There were no obvious protests by either team.

INJURIES

Buccaneers: TE O.J. Howard left in the first half because of a knee injury. CB Carlton Davis III aggravated a groin injury. DT Vita Vea, the No. 12 overall draft pick this year, was active for the first time after being sidelined by a calf injury.

Bears: LB Sam Acho left in the first half with a pectoral injury.

UP NEXT

Buccaneers: Have bye week. At Atlanta on Oct. 14.

Bears: Have bye week. At Miami on Oct. 14.

