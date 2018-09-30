CHICAGO (CBS) — They’ve been striking for weeks, but workers at more Chicago hotels are back on the job.

The Hilton told CBS 2 it has worked out a contact so employees keep their healthcare even if they’re laid off during the off-season winter months.

That means workers will return to the Palmer House Hilton, the Drake, the Hilton Chicago and the DoubleTree on the Mag Mile.

According to Unite Here1, the union representing the workers, the Inn of Chicago signed a contract with workers on Sunday.

The union said workers at 10 hotels, including Hyatt properties, remain on strike.