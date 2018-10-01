  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:69th and Loomis, Chicago Fire Department, Chicago Police Department, Englewood Accident, Multi-car accident

CHICAGO (CBS) — Seven people were injured in a multi-vehicle accident on Chicago’s South side, according to Chicago Police.

The accident happened near 69th and Loomis in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood around 7:08 p.m.

UPDATE: 9:15 p.m.

According to Chicago Police, two cars were waiting for the light to change on 69th Street, heading west, when a vehicle travelling east on 69th Street struck another vehicle travelling north on Loomis, which collided into the two vehicles waiting at the light.

Officers said the offending vehicle’s driver ran from the scene, heading north on Loomis. A pistol, as well as shell casings, were discovered inside his car. Preliminary information revealed that the plates on the car are not registered to that vehicle.

At least one adult has life-threatening injuries, according to CPD.

8:00 p.m.

The Chicago Fire Department said four cars were involved and seven were transported to local hospitals.

This is a developing story… 