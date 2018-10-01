CHICAGO (CBS) — Seven people were injured in a multi-vehicle accident on Chicago’s South side, according to Chicago Police.

The accident happened near 69th and Loomis in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood around 7:08 p.m.

UPDATE: 9:15 p.m.

According to Chicago Police, two cars were waiting for the light to change on 69th Street, heading west, when a vehicle travelling east on 69th Street struck another vehicle travelling north on Loomis, which collided into the two vehicles waiting at the light.

Officers said the offending vehicle’s driver ran from the scene, heading north on Loomis. A pistol, as well as shell casings, were discovered inside his car. Preliminary information revealed that the plates on the car are not registered to that vehicle.

At least one adult has life-threatening injuries, according to CPD.

Update on plan one 2 extremely critical adults to univ of chic 1 critical adult to stroger 1 critical infant to comer 1 serious child to stroger 1 adult stable to st bernard. High speed collision four cars offending driver ran away — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) October 2, 2018

8:00 p.m.

The Chicago Fire Department said four cars were involved and seven were transported to local hospitals.

EMS Plan 1 at the scene of the accident has been secured on the Orders of BC19 at 1950 @ 69/Loomis. 1908 was the time of the original call. A30 pediatric, A55 Adult & A8 pediatric all have traumatic arrests Accident scene is now a crime scene for major accidents CFD Returning — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) October 2, 2018

EMS PLAN 1 FOR THE CAR ACCIDENT AT 69TH ST AND LOOMIS 4 cars involved 7 transports 1 refusal A30 1 red adult U of C A55 1 red adult U of C A1 1 red peds Stroger A8 1 Red adult U of C A18 1 yellow adult St Bernard’s A58 1 red adult 1 yellow peds Stroger pic.twitter.com/gK6MX4LALI — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) October 2, 2018

This is a developing story…