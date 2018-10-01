CHICAGO (CBS)–The Chicago Cubs are ready to take on The Milwaukee Brewers today for an afternoon tiebreaker game that will determine the winner of the National Central Division.

The losing team will go on to play in the one-game National League Wild Card game, with the winner getting a few days off before advancing to the NL Division Series.

CBS 2’s Mike Puccinelli was outside Wrigley Field before dawn Monday capturing the pre-game excitement.

Hanging the W banner outside Wrigley Field in the predawn hours as the Cubs prepare to take on the Brewers this afternoon in a crucial division tiebreaker game. @cbschicago #Cubs #Tiebreaker #Brewers pic.twitter.com/8RbisDvB8z — Mike Puccinelli (@MPuccinelliCBS2) October 1, 2018

Cubs skipper Joe Maddon says in many ways the fact that the 162-game season comes down to an extra game to decide the national Central division champion shows why in his view baseball is the perfect sport.

The Cubs decisively beat the Cardinals (5-10) yesterday at Wrigley Field.

But the Milwaukee Brewers came up big against the Detroit Tigers, setting up game number 163 in the friendly confines.

So there’s a lot at stake when the first pitch is tossed at 12:05 p.m. Monday.

The NL West tiebreaker features the Dodgers and the Rockies.

If the Cubs lose they will face that team Tuesday night at Wrigley Field.

If they win, they can sit back and watch the Wild Card games like regular fans resting up until they play again on Thursday.

Using the hashtag #everybodyin, the Cubs want Wrigley Field packed with energy today. The team tweeted out a letter for fans to give their bosses so they can get out of work Monday afternoon for the game.

There were still plenty of affordable tickets left for today’s game, with $35 outfield terrace tickets for sale as of 8 a.m. Monday morning.