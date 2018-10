CHICAGO (CBS)–Police are searching for two men spotted with a car filled with firearms outside a suburban Walgreens.

Someone spotted the guns and called police Sunday night, telling authorities that two men were seen selling drugs inside the store.

Manhunt continues in Midlothian. Two men ran from police. Leaving behind truck filled with guns. One man arrested, another still on the run. — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) October 1, 2018

When officers arrived, they took off running, and a manhunt ensued.

Police caught one of the suspects, and the rest are at large.

Investigators are working to determine where the guns were being taken.