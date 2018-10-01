CHICAGO (CBS) — After weighing a potential second bid for mayor for nearly a month, Cook County Commissioner Jesus “Chuy” Garcia has decided not to enter the crowded race to replace Rahm Emanuel.

Garcia, who forced Emanuel into a runoff election in 2015, but ultimately lost, had been considering running for mayor in 2019 ever since Emanuel announced on Sept. 4 that he would not seek a third term.

Congressman Luis Gutierrez, who decided a week after Emanuel’s announcement that he would not run for mayor, had been trying to recruit Garcia to run again in 2019.

“I want Chuy to come back and finish that revolution he started four years ago,” said Gutierrez.

However, members of Garcia’s political organization confirmed Monday afternoon that he would not run for mayor. Instead, Garcia will focus on his campaign to succeed Gutierrez in Illinois’ 4th Congressional District. He is running against Republican Mark Wayne Lorch, of Riverside.

This is a developing story.