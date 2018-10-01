CHICAGO (CBS)–The trial of Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke adjourned Monday around 9:30 a.m. after Judge Vincent Gaughan announced one of the jurors had fallen ill.

Court is expected to resume Tuesday morning.

The big question looming this week is whether Van Dyke will take the witness stand.

Last week, Van Dyke’s attorneys called on several witnesses, including a doctor who said Laquan McDonald had PCP in his system the night he was shot.

A retired firearms instructor from the Chicago Police Department also testified that Van Dyke was trained to shoot rapidly and load his gum immediately.

It’s unclear how many witnesses will take the stand this week.